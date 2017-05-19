WHOOPS: Golfer takes a tumble at Topgolf Trending WHOOPS: Golfer takes a tumble at Topgolf He thought it was a long drive at Topgolf in Fort Worth, Texas, but not only did he miss the ball, he fell off the platform.

The video showing the man falling off the platform was posted by the man's cousin on Twitter.

In the video, the man gets ready to hit the golf ball and then he takes a massive swing, completely missing, but celebrates the shot and "watching" it go.

As he steps closer to the edge of the platform, he slips off to the gasps of his group. Luckily, it appears to be a short fall. (He's OK).