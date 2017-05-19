WHOOPS: Golfer takes a tumble at Topgolf

By: FOX 13 News staff, STORYFUL

Posted:May 19 2017 08:24PM EDT

Updated:May 19 2017 08:25PM EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - He thought it was a long drive at Topgolf in Fort Worth, Texas, but not only did he miss the ball, he fell off the platform.

The video showing the man falling off the platform was posted by the man's cousin on Twitter.

In the video, the man gets ready to hit the golf ball and then he takes a massive swing, completely missing, but celebrates the shot and "watching" it go.

As he steps closer to the edge of the platform, he slips off to the gasps of his group. Luckily, it appears to be a short fall. (He's OK).

