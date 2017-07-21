Chicago man rides off on bus roof, couldn't afford fare

- A man couldn’t afford the bus fare, so he rode on the roof instead.



The name of the Chicago man wasn’t immediately available, but he is facing criticism after he was caught climbing onto the roof of a Chicago Transport Authority bus this week.



He can be seen climbing the back of the bus when it stopped on the road. He then sits on the bus roof, smoking a cigarette as it slowly drives away.



Lloyd Anthony D Peters shared the moment on Facebook. He reportedly said the man asked if he could use Peter’s card on the bus, but Peters said no.



The local police are investigating the incident, but no charges have been filed.