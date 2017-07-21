VIDEO: Two sea lions kiss after release back to ocean

- Two sea lions in captivity were well enough to be released back into the ocean this week.



And they were so happy, they kissed!



Buoy and Canoe were suffering from sores and weight issues. Workers for Pacific Marine Mammal Center, a non-profit organization that rescues and rehabilitates marine mammals in California, took them in and nursed them back to health.



Both were brought onto the beach and workers witnessed the two run out the waters, but not before sharing a quick kiss.



Watch the full video below: