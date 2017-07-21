At two-years-old, he's a basketball master!

- NBA teams might want to watch this little guy and give him a call!

Little Jett Limon of Odessa, Texas is nailing long distance shots at the ripe old age of two.

His dad shared video of him nailing shots with ease from way behind the couch and standing on the counter.

Jett was the only survivor of a deadly car crash two years ago that killed his mother and his sister.

He lives with his dad, Joseph, who says Jett began shooting into a trash can and watching YouTube videos of people making similar shots.

Eventually he mastered the art!