At two-years-old, he's a basketball master!

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 21 2017 06:27PM EDT

Updated: Jul 21 2017 06:27PM EDT

ODESSA, Texas - NBA teams might want to watch this little guy and give him a call!

Little Jett Limon of Odessa, Texas is nailing long distance shots at the ripe old age of two.

His dad shared video of him nailing shots with ease from way behind the couch and standing on the counter.

Jett was the only survivor of a deadly car crash two years ago that killed his mother and his sister.

He lives with his dad, Joseph, who says Jett began shooting into a trash can and watching YouTube videos of people making similar shots.

Eventually he mastered the art! 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • At two-years-old, he's a basketball master!
  • Photobombing deer makes new friends in photo shoots
  • Italian sausages mysteriously fall from sky, slam into family's roof
  • VIDEO: Two sea lions kiss after release back to ocean
  • Alabama man to display head of 820-pound hog shot in yard
  • 5 things to know about the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21
  • WATCH: Mickey Mouse helps tell kids their official adoption date
  • Georgia couple has hilarious 'Goodwill Date Night'
  • Tripp Halstead making 'great progress' this summer
  • Angolan colobus monkey born at Zoo Atlanta