Angolan colobus monkey born at Zoo Atlanta

- An Angolan colobus monkey was born at Zoo Atlanta and it's just adorable.

The newborn was born to parents Lami and George last week and joins the family of monkeys at the zoo's Monkeys of Makokou habitats in The Ford African Rain Forest.

Once it's old enough, it will be able to play with older sister, Orlando, who is just over a year old, and half-sister Kito, who will be a year old in August.

According to the zoo, Angolan colobus monkeys are born pure white and develop their signature glossy black fur and white whiskers when they are three-months-old.

While not currently endangered, Angolan colobus monkeys face threats to their native habitat in Africa, such as hunting and destruction of forests.