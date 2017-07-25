Lyft rolling out in-app 'Taco Mode' option

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 25 2017 12:59PM EDT

Updated: Jul 25 2017 05:17PM EDT

ANAHEIM, CA (FOX 13) - Lyft will be offering its late-night riders a late-night Taco Bell experience.

The ride-sharing company announced on Tuesday its limited release of a “Taco Mode” option within its app. It will only be available in Orange County, California from July 27 to 30 and August 3 to 6, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The option allows Lyft passengers to stop at a Taco Bell drive-thru before heading to their destination. They can get a free "Doritos Locos Taco" as a perk.

“Taco Mode” will expand to additional markets by the end of the year, and then nationwide in 2018.

