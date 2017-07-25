NASA astronaut shares spectacular display of northern lights

- NASA astronauts have become known for showing us new and wonderful sides of the universe through posts on social media.

Astronaut Jack Fischer came through in a big way this week with an incredible view of the aurora borealis – also known as the northern lights – from above the earth’s atmosphere.

Vibrant greens swirled over the earth’s atmosphere as Fischer recorded video from aboard the International Space Station, traveling more than 17,000 miles an hour.

He released the time lapse footage on Sunday and it was soon being viewed the world over.

In his tweet, Fischer said, “people have asked me what a 'burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce' is... Well folks, it looks like the awesome sauce is green.'”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the aurora borealis happens when the earth's gaseous particles and matter released by the sun's atmosphere collide.