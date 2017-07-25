Sri Lankan Navy soldiers rescue two elephants from sea

- The Sri Lankan Navy saved the day for two elephants that had been swept out to sea near a popular tourist town in Sri Lanka.

The pachyderms had been swept out to sea near Trincomalee, a popular tourist site.

The Sri Lankan Navy came to the rescue on Sunday after being alerted that the elephants were in trouble. Video of the rescue shows the elephants bobbing in the deep water, struggling to keep their trunks above the surface.

Navy divers surrounded the elephants using two smaller boats. They then lassoed the two animals before attaching the rope to the boats.

The elephants were then pulled to safety and back to shore, where they waded through the water and onto the beach.