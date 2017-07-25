Japanese zoo gives first glimpse at giant panda cub

- New video of a giant baby panda was released this weekend by a zoo in Japan.

The cub was born last month and has not been named yet.

Tokyo’s government says it will take ideas for names from the public later this week.

This is the second cub born to Ueno Zoo's ShinShin. Her last cub died six days after it was born.

Because of health concerns, the zoo has yet to show the cub to the public.

The video shows the baby panda squirming and snuggling with ShinShin, who gives the little cub some loving licks.

The baby is being cared for around the clock in a panda nursery. It gets weighed and fed on a regular basis to make sure it's growing properly.