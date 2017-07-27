Shark jumps onto fishing boat, gets stuck

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 27 2017 04:59PM EDT

Updated: Jul 27 2017 05:24PM EDT

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (FOX 13) - Passengers aboard a charter fishing boat were surprised when a mako shark jumped aboard their vessel during an offshore trip earlier this month.

Captain Don Law told Newsflare that the close encounter happened off the coast of Long Island back on July 6. Video shared by the site shows the 180-pound shark writhing and twisting underneath the boat’s bow rails as passengers gasp.

“He jumped on the boat! Oh my god,” one person can be heard shouting.

“We’re going to be famous,” someone else on the boat says.

The shark even bites the rail several times, bloodying its mouth, in a futile attempt to escape.  Eventually, the video shows, the fishermen manage to lasso the bloody shark and cut it free.  It then slips into the water and swims away.

“Anybody who says makos jump and they could land in the boat, well, ours did,” one of the passengers laughed. “I’m glad he landed up there and not in here!”

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Shark jumps onto fishing boat, gets stuck
  • WATCH: Florida police officer wrangles wayward gator
  • This adorable couple has visited every Cracker Barrel -- except one
  • Police photo of panhandler's sign, money sparks online controversy
  • WATCH: Baby sea turtles' journey to the ocean
  • Japanese zoo gives first glimpse at giant panda cub
  • Sri Lankan Navy soldiers rescue two elephants from sea
  • NASA astronaut shares spectacular display of northern lights
  • Chef Gordon Ramsay cooks up unique Florida dish: Burmese python
  • Viral shark-dragging video leads to FWC investigation