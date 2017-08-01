101-year-old skydiver makes Guiness Book of World Records

BRITAIN (FOX 13) - A D-Day veteran is celebrating another milestone.

In May, Verdun Hayes, who is 101 years old, completed a 15,000-foot tandem parachute jump. He just learned it landed him into the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest tandem skydiver.

Hayes was surprised on Monday with a Military Guard of Honor to mark the record-breaking skydive.

“(The skydive) was beautiful. I was not afraid, no fears, no nothing,” he said. “I’m absolutely over the moon. It was beautiful. I’d do it again tomorrow.”
 

