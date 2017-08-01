Python captured in Australian newsroom

- A carpet python crept up on a desk in an Australian newsroom.



A cameraman with 9 News in Darwin first spotted the reptile curled up on a desk on Monday, but everyone managed to remain calm.



Luckily, their program manager had some experience with the pythons after some invaded her property.



She is seen in this video pulling the python from behind the desk using a coat hanger. Another coworker held out a bag for her to place the creature in.



She then released into the bushes outside the newsroom.



According to the Australia Zoo, the carpet python is non-venomous and native to the continent. They are normally seen eating after dark, and primarily eat mammals and birds. Newsrooms weren’t listed as its usual habitat, instead, they can be found in places ranging from tropical rainforests to coast regions.