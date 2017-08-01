Texas boy with Down syndrome wows millions with Whitney Houston song

Posted: Aug 01 2017 07:14PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01 2017 08:22PM EDT

PROSPER, Texas (FOX 26) - A video of a Texas boy with Down syndrome belting out a Whitney Houston classic is warming the hearts of millions.

Nine-year-old Dane Miller was caught on video singing Houston's hit "I Have Nothing" from the 1993 film "The Bodyguard."

Dane's aunt Jeanne Miller posted the video to Facebook, where it's been viewed more than 22-million times.

His mom Danna says Dane is very high-functioning, remembers music, and likes to sing along.

Danna says he started listening to Houston's music after the family watched a documentary on her.

The boy says he plans to put up more videos on his YouTube channel "Amazing Dane."

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Texas boy with Down syndrome wows millions with Whitney Houston song
  • 'Kiss Calf' surprises Texas ranchers
  • Snapchat video shows alcohol being forced down throats of alligators
  • Video shows Texas woman burned by candle flames
  • 101-year-old skydiver makes Guiness Book of World Records
  • Python captured in Australian newsroom
  • Hundreds of bikers honor dying veteran's wish for one last ride
  • Tucson officer dances to direct traffic
  • Grocery store workers go above and beyond for boy with autism
  • Dancing officer gets his groove on, directing traffic