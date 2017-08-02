Teacher invites 20 students to be part of her wedding

- While an elementary school teacher was planning her wedding, she struggled to find the perfect flower girl and ring bearer.

That’s because the only kids who came to Marielle Keller’s mind were her students. So, she decided to invite all 20 kindergarten and first-grade kids to be part of her wedding.

The girls wore white dresses, while the boys wore white shirts and black pants. For many of the kids, it was the first wedding they ever attended.

Marielle’s husband, Mike, was a bit skeptical at first when she told him her idea, but after seeing how much it meant to her, he was all in.

The ceremony went smoothly. When it was time for the bride and groom to kiss, Marielle said some of the kids shielded their eyes, and after, she surprised them with an all-you-can-eat cupcake buffet.

