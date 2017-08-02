Hikers form human chain to cross flash flood at Zion National Park

- Hikers at Zion National Park formed a human chain to help each other cross a flooded river Saturday, July 29.

The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning for Washington County in Northern Utah and in Zion National Park.

A hiker in the area caught video of people helping each other cross the river before stepping in to help, along with his nephew, who posted the video.

There seemed to be dozens of people trying to cross the muddy river of water. Some people were carrying children as they reached for one another to cross.

Instagram user 23boxer posted about the experience, saying "People were panicking but it was a fun adventure and others started helping. Good vibes great experience for all of us."

There were no known reports of injuries after the incident, which is amazing considering how many people were stranded by the floods.