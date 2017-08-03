North Texas couple surprises daughters with new adopted sister

- Thousands of people are sharing in the joy of a surprise adoption thanks to a Rowlett couple’s viral video.

Shane and Kasi Pruitt posted the video on social media last week. They explained out of nowhere they got a call about an adoption opportunity. They prayed fast and brought home a new baby girl the next day.

“Our kids had no clue, and this is how we told them about their BABY SISTER. Their reactions are priceless!” Shane Pruitt wrote in the caption.

The couple has four other children. Their two oldest daughters squealed with delight and then burst into tears when they first saw the little girl.

“Do you think she’s beautiful?” Pruitt asks. “Are ya’ll going to love her very much?”

“Yes!” his daughters cry.

Video of their reaction has been viewed more than 80,000 times on Facebook and thousands more on Twitter, with commenters calling it a beautiful surprise. The video has also appeared on national television.

Pruitt said his family has been humbled by the impact of the video and honored to have been chosen by the little girl’s birth parents to raise her. They’re now looking forward to spending time with her.