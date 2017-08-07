"World's Largest Bounce House" touring in U.S.

- A 10,000-square feet bounce house has been created for both kids and adults.



The Big Bounce America tour claims itself as having the world’s largest bounce house. It is three stories tall and includes: music, a dance floor, obstacle course, and also a giant slide with a ball pit.



It was launched in Milwaukee, but will hit the road to visit 15 U.S. cities. Texas is next. The large bounce house will be in Houston just in time for Halloween weekend.



Two men from Scotland researched the idea behind the giant bounce house before finally bringing it to life.

According to the Big Bounce America website, no stops so far include Florida. Tickets are on sale in Colorado, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

For more information, check out the website here.

