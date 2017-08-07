Large pig caught on the side of a highway

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 07 2017 08:54AM EDT

Updated: Aug 07 2017 08:54AM EDT

SEATTLE (FOX 13) - Drivers had quite the commute after a large pig was seen on the side of a highway.

The pig was hanging out on the side a Washington State highway. Troopers said it was heading to an auction on Saturday morning, but instead, leaped out of the trailer it was in.

It started walking along the side of the highway, and took the time to munch on grass and watch cars drive by.

The pig was eventually caught. It’s unknown if it ever made it to the auction.

