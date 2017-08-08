WATCH: Elderly couple breaks down some dance moves at concert

- A “ludicrous” couple who loves music, proved age is just a number at a recent concert.



The elderly couple attended a Ludacris concert in July. Nick and Emma Nichols, who are from Virginia, busted out some moves, while an excited crowd cheered them on.



“If it’s got a beat,” Nick said, “we’re in the street.”



They were seen showing off some energetic moves as the song “Tipsy” by J-Kwon progressed throughout a concertgoer’s cell phone video. They started off in a synchronized routine and by the end, others decided to join their dance party.



The duo have been together for 48 years.