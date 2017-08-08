WATCH: Elderly couple breaks down some dance moves at concert

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 08 2017 08:45AM EDT

Updated: Aug 08 2017 08:45AM EDT

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (FOX 13) - A “ludicrous” couple who loves music, proved age is just a number at a recent concert.

The elderly couple attended a Ludacris concert in July. Nick and Emma Nichols, who are from Virginia, busted out some moves, while an excited crowd cheered them on.

“If it’s got a beat,” Nick said, “we’re in the street.”

They were seen showing off some energetic moves as the song “Tipsy” by J-Kwon progressed throughout a concertgoer’s cell phone video. They started off in a synchronized routine and by the end, others decided to join their dance party.

The duo have been together for 48 years.

