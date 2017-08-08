WATCH: Stubborn goat refuses to get off police cruiser hood

- A stubborn goat refused to get off the hood of a police cruiser.



A Blanchard police officer in Oklahoma captured the funny ordeal on his body camera video. The officer originally responded to a report of a loose pony, but soon encountered a goat on his hood.



A woman picked up the animal and placed it on the ground. The officer can be heard laughing as he begins to enter his vehicle.



“We’ll see if insurance covers that,” he joked.



However, before he can take his seat, the goat jumped back onto the hood.



The same woman, whose shirt said the word “Motivated,” grabbed the goat once more. This time, successfully.

Police said the cruiser was not damaged.