President Trump's childhood home up for rent on Airbnb

- For $725 per night, you can stay in President Donald Trump’s childhood home.



The home, located in Queens, New York, can be rented out on Airbnb for up to 20 people. It has five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 15 beds and two sofa beds.



According to the host, Trump lived in the Jamaica Estates home – built by his father – when he was born to the age of four.



“Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here,” the listing said. “the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishing represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived.



The home is equipped with internet, cable TV, and a giant cut out of the president in the living room. The listing is not affiliated with the White House or the president.

Check out the listing here.