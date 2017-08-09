Rare pink dolphin nicknamed 'Pinky' spotted off Louisiana coast

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 09 2017 06:18PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09 2017 06:27PM EDT

HACKBERRY, La. - A rare pink dolphin affectionately known as "Pinky" was spotted swimming off the coast of Louisiana.

The dolphin was first spotted in 2007 in the Gulf of Mexico and there have been numerous spottings over the years, enough so that a Pinky the Dolphin Facebook page was created to share photos and videos of Pinky's latest whereabouts.

The most recent spotting was August 5 in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry, Louisiana by Bridget Boudreaux, who was on a boat cruise at the time.

Pinky was spotted leaping out of the water ahead of a ship, along with several other dolphins. 

Experts believe the dolphin may have a form of albinism, which can give it a rare pink color, but they are unable to say with certainty. 

