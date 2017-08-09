DC guy books 6 dates in 1 night; women meet for revenge

Photo: AlexWoody10 / Twitter Photo: AlexWoody10 / Twitter

- Now remember, we said six dates... And the fifth date showed up before the fourth date was over.

Before Date No. 5, Allie, could even meet him, Lisette and the others intercepted her to let her know what the guy she was about to meet for a date was up to.

And as soon as Date No. 4, Claire, finished up with the guy, the gals managed to get her over for a quick debrief while Allie, Date No. 5, headed in.

Apparently, the guy had seen Allie talking to Lisette and the others. When she sat down he told her she was "already cut" and to say hi to the other dates at the bar after Allie invited him to come drink with them.

The shady guy ran into Lisette making a call outside after he was leaving Date No. 5. He told Lisette that she was the only one he wanted to pursue after meeting all five girls.

A man's plans to date six women in one night were soiled when the gals linked up for the ultimate revenge.

And no, it was not a speed date.

Lisette Pylant chronicled the awkward date in a Twitter thread that went viral.

Pylant said she was meeting a guy a friend set her up with. Sounds innocent enough, right?

Thread alert: so I go on what I think might be a date with a guy my friends set me up on on my birthday (yes it's a bit hazy). — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

She was not interested in the guy, but stuck around anyway.

I show up and he sucks but I figure I'll stay because my friends are working at the bar — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

Forty-five minutes later, another date by the name of Katie shows up.

So 45 mins in his next date shows up because he double books himslef and he decides he's going to friendzone me to get out of the situation — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

To help Katie feel less awkward, Lisette decides to hang at the bar and pretend to be this guy's "friend." But the moment the guy leaves, Lisette fills Katie in on all the details.

And then, Date No. 3 walks in! We're not even kidding.

Then the third girl shows up - we'll call her Riley. The guy leaves again and Riley, katie, and I team up and decide to JT Must Die this sit — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 7, 2017

By this point, the girls told the bartenders and the bouncer what was going on.

And as the shady guy rambles on about his ex to the ladies-- um, major no-- the new found besties left the bar to get drinks at another spot and let the guy foot the bill.

Respect!

But it doesn't end there. Lisette's bartender friend texted her about shady guy being on Date No. 4.

JK ITS NOT OVER! The bartender just texted us to tell us homeboy is on another date so I sent my friend over to retrieve his 8pm date — Lisette Pylant (@LisettePylant) August 8, 2017

Lisette tweeted, "He tried to say he was looking for love and his future wife. These 'weren't dates' they were apparently 'pre-date conversations.'" She didn't fall for it.

But the girls realized that he had a sixth date. Lisette tweeted, "WE WENT BACK AND HE WAS WITH #6!"

The shady guy finally realized he wouldn't be coming away from the ordeal with a new love interest and walked out.

At least all of the dates saw the silver lining and decided to be friends after sharing an unforgettable experience.