Young superfan meets Tebow, Tebow hits home run

- A young fan may have given Tim Tebow the magic touch needed to help him hit a home run during a game in Charlotte County, Florida.

Little Seth Bosch, who has high-functioning autism and is a Tim Tebow superfan, made his way down toward the field to get a high five from his hero, who was taking practice swings during a minor league game between the St. Lucie Mets and the Charlotte Stone Crabs July 29.

Seth's mother caputured the touching moment live on Facebook as Tebow took a break and shook the little boy's hand, while the crowd broke out in applause.

Seth returned to his seat, emotional and in tears from meeting his hero. "You did it!" said his mom, Ileanna.

As if that wasn't good enough, Tebow was next at bat and stepped up to the plate, and a few swings later, he crushed a home run, the crowd erupting.

Seth dabbed in celebration, then made his way around the stadium giving out high fives to everyone.

Seth's mother also posted photos of Seth meeting Tebow, getting autographs and hugs from his hero.