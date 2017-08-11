Virginia police show off synchronized swimming skills

- Police in Virginia are so excited about their upcoming block party they're showing off their synchronized swimming skills.

Video posted on the Arlington County Police Department's Facebook page shows the officers donning flowery swim caps and jumping into the pool in a coordinated effort to promote the upcoming Police, Fire and Sheriff Block Party later this month.

The officers were in full uniform, minus their vests, and of course, one officer made sure to have on his life vest (safety first!)

There were flips, dives and a back flip for the finale.

If the video promoting the block party is this good, imagine how good the party will be!