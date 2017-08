- With no winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, the jackpot went up to $356 million for Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 12-30-36-47-62, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing was $307 million.

Game-players have until 10 p.m. EST to buy a ticket for Saturday's drawing.