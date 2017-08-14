Little girl plays hide-and-seek in large plastic bin

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 14 2017 06:04AM EDT

Updated: Aug 14 2017 06:04AM EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. - During playtime, one little girl probably thought she invisible to the world.

That's because her Alabama father captured her spending time inside a metallic-colored bin. Either she really likes to play hide-and-seek or enjoys her time inside said bin.

At first, his youngest daughter wasn't seen in the video, posted by her single father, Adam O' Neal Parker Daniel.

But then the next thing you know. two little legs pop out from under the bin. She begins to walk away, then plops back down and is concealed by the bin.

She stands back up and starts walking toward her father, despite the bin blocking her vision.

  Little girl plays hide-and-seek in large plastic bin
