Wisconsin boy, 6, loves motocross competitions

- A Wisconsin 6-year-old already has the need for speed.



Brayton Wills is a motocross champion who most recently competed in the national tournament in Tennessee.



The boy’s love for the sport was inherited from his father, Cody. He built a track in their backyard before Brayton was even born.



He consistently adjusts to make sure it’s remains safe for his son to practice on.



Cody said his son works hard for his trophies.



“He went from taking fifth and sixth places last year too,” Cody said. “He’s won every event locally except one.”



Brayton already has many trophies, some as big as he is, and too many to the point where he can only fit his 2017 trophies in his room.



“This one,” said Brayton, who pointed at one of his trophies, “I won this year, but it’s not so big.”



He came in 18th place at the national tournament.



“We’re just taking it one step at a time,” Cody said, “and if down the road he doesn’t want to do it, we don’t have to do it, but if we’re doing it, hopefully we’re doing it right.”