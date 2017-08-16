Ohio father banned from cutting horses hair after bad trim

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 16 2017 08:21AM EDT

Updated: Aug 16 2017 08:21AM EDT

This horse is having a bad hair day.

That’s because one equine-owner in Ohio tried trimming the hair of one of the rescue horses.

His son received an amusing photo of a new sign plastered up in the stables banning anyone from giving the horses a haircut. A horse is seen in the background with newly straight and very blunt bangs.

Matt Spencer shared the image -- sent to him by his mom -- on Reddit, writing that his dad initially told him he had gotten in trouble after giving one of the rescue horses a trim. “Dad cut a horse’s hair at the barn,” Spencer wrote. “Everyone was pissed.”

The name of the facility was not mentioned, but he described it as a rescue facility that also boards a few horses for people. Spencer wrote that his parents go there to volunteer. His dad thought the horse’s hair was bothering him and he decided to “help him out.”

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Ohio father banned from cutting horses hair after bad trim
  • Adorable photo of boy and his cow goes viral
  • Will you be able to take a selfie with the solar eclipse?
  • Wisconsin boy, 6, loves motocross competitions
  • Dad walks son to first day of kindergarten, first day of college
  • Little girl plays hide-and-seek in large plastic bin
  • Jackpot reaches $430M after no Powerball winner
  • Woman born without arms uses foot to shoot rifle
  • Smithsonian's Natl. Zoo introduces playful baby orangutan
  • Jackpot reaches $430M after no Powerball winner