Taco Bell to offer the 'Naked Egg Taco'

- Breakfast is being turned inside out.



At least, that’s according to Taco Bell, which is debuting a “Naked Egg Taco” by the end of August.



The breakfast item is stuffed with crispy potatoes, bacon or sausage and cheese that are tucked in a fried egg taco shell.



However, taco fans don’t have to wait until the end of the month to taste it. Taco Bell will host a “Bell & Breakfast” brunch event starting on August 17 in select cities.



The schedule is the following:

New York (August 17)

Laguna Beach, CA (August 250

Austin, TX (August 26)

Chicago (August 27)



Reservations are available through the OpenTable app or through its website by clicking here.