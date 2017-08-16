WATCH: Great white shark leaps out of water to steal fish

- A group of fishermen hooked a bit more than what they bargained for.

Over in Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts, a charter boat business captured the moments when two great white sharks stole the fisherman catch.

One shark in particular is seen leaping out of the water and getting a mouthful of a bass.

Shark sightings are not unusual for this area, according to the person who posted the video. They claimed sightings happen at least once per day.