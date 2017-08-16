WATCH: Deputies rescue owl mistaken for burglar

-

An owl forced sisters living together in California to lock themselves into an upstairs room after mistaking the bird for a burglar.

In a call to Los Angeles County 911, a woman frantically told the dispatcher that she and her three sisters had locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom because they heard noise coming from the downstairs living room.

The caller told the dispatcher she thought someone was downstairs, moving furniture and other items. The dispatcher placed a “possible burglary in progress” call and deputies rushed over.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department - Walnut/ Diamond Bar Station showed up, thinking they would find an intruder. They searched the outside of the house but didn’t find any signs of forced entry into the house. All the doors and windows were secured.

The deputies asked the homeowner to come downstairs and unlock the door so they could check the inside of the house.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department says that’s when the deputies heard a loud scream from inside the house They were ready to force their way in, believing the homeowner was in trouble.

That’s when the homeowner started yelling, “It’s an owl, it’s an owl!”

Body camera video provided by the sheriff’s department shows the deputies walking into the house as the winged invader swoops away, toward the kitchen.

A deputy followed with his flashlight, cornering and capturing the owl with a blanket.

After a few photos, the deputies released the uninjured owl outside.

In a post on Facebook about the ordeal, the LA County Sheriff’s Department wrote, “Deputies deal with numerous types of different calls while on their shift and this call was a HOOT!”