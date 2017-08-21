Solar eclipse babies announced at Missouri hospital

- Babies born leading up to and during the solar eclipse in Chesterfield, Missouri got a little bit of special treatment Monday.

St. Luke's Hospital posted photos of eight babies born from Saturday through Monday - the day of the solar eclipse.

The hospital was touching the outer line of totality, according to NASA's maps of the eclipse's path.

The babies were pictured in round, black bunting with orange tulle around the edges.

The bunting said "The Total Solar Eclipse of 2017" is bright yellow and orange puffy paint.

The little ones may not be aware of the once-in-a-lifetime event happening outside as their families welcomed them to the world.

Being born during the eclipse will likely be something their families remind them of for life.

St. Luke's said the families of solar eclipse babies received themed baskets to celebrate the day.