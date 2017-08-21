Bonnie Tyler sings 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during eclipse

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 21 2017 06:48PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21 2017 06:48PM EDT

MIAMI, Fla. - Cruise ship passengers aboard Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas got two once-in-a-lifetime experiences Monday during the historic eclipse.

They got to watch the eclipse in totality from a cruise ship while watching Bonnie Tyler sing her hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart." 

The ship left Florida Sunday sailing through the Caribbean toward St. Maarten where the total eclipse was viewable in a narrow band across the sea.

"Total Eclipse of the Heart" topped the Billboard charts for four weeks in 1983. Tyler sang the song with DNCE, best known for it's hit "Cake by the Ocean." 

