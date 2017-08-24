Monkey adopts baby chicken at Israel Safari Zoo

Posted: Aug 24 2017 08:17PM EDT

Updated: Aug 24 2017 08:17PM EDT

(APTN) - A 4-year-old crested black macaque at Israel’s Safari Zoo has had her maternal instinct kick in over a chick that wandered into the enclosure.

This isn’t monkey business. The macaque – named Niv – holds the little chicken in her arm like it’s her baby.

The duo has been inseparable since the chick came Niv’s way.

Niv is often seen cradling the chick and grooming it; even going to sleep with it.

Every night, the chicken sleeps in the monkey's cage. Zookeepers say they are baffled at the budding friendship.

