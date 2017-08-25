Kid thanks National Guard for help with Harvey preps

- A family driving past a National Guard post in Victoria, Texas, on their way to visit a shelter ahead of Hurricane Harvey on August 25, yelled “Thank you!” to the soldiers as they prepared for the storm.

Hurricane Harvey strengthened to Category 4 Friday evening, with top sustained wind speeds of 125 mph at 60 miles off the Texas coastline.

Harvey is expected to make landfall between Corpus Christi and Matagorda late Friday evening.