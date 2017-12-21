609,751 lights illuminate Oakdale Christmas Display

By: Photojournalist Barry Wong, FOX 13 News

Posted: Dec 21 2017 10:41PM EST

Video Posted: Dec 21 2017 10:50PM EST

Updated: Dec 21 2017 10:53PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - The annual Oakdale Christmas display, also known as the Kresge house, has been a tradition since the 1970s. 

The half-acre display includes 10 trailer-truck loads of lights, an 18-train scale model railroad, inflatables, bubble machines, and window cabinet displays.

The whole thing is powered by high-capacity electric meters, but it's completely free to the public. 

The house is located at 2719 Oakdale St. S, St. Petersburg and is open nightly, 6-10 p.m., through January 3.

The display includes, but is nowhere near limited to: 

-70 feet Christmas tree light array

-609,751 lights, including fiber optics:

-700 animated characters

-3 high capacity electric meters running nearly $5,000 worth of electricity

-150 piece manger scene

-Life-sized, talking, dancing Teddy bear and snowman

