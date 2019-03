- This curious furry baby poked its head out of mum’s pouch at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Helensburgh, New South Wales, on March 6.

In this video, shared to the zoo’s Facebook page, the adorable baby wallaby (or joey) can be seen taking in his surroundings and grooming himself while his mum munches on some grass.

After a while the joey decides it’s had enough and retreats back to the comfort of his pouch.