</div> <article> <section id="story393455937" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393455937" data-article-version="1.0">Adorable joey pokes head out of mom's pouch</h1> </header> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_393455937_393456588_126871"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_393455937_393456588_126871";this.videosJson='[{"id":"393456588","video":"542294","title":"Adorable%2C%20little%20joey%20pokes%20head%20out%20of%20its%20mom%27s%20pouch","caption":"This%20curious%20furry%20baby%20poked%20its%20head%20out%20of%20mum%E2%80%99s%20pouch%20at%20the%20Symbio%20Wildlife%20Park.%20Video%20credit%3A%20Symbio%20Wildlife%20Park%20via%20Storyful","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F07%2FAdorable__little_joey_pokes_head_out_of__0_6863428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F07%2FAdorable__little_joey_pokes_head_out_of_its_mom__542294_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1646564134%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9BvEEylUHmpALiioPEF4IkE9JH4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fadorable-joey-pokes-head-out-of-mom-s-pouch"}},"createDate":"Mar 07 2019 05:55AM EST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_393455937_393456588_126871",video:"542294",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/Adorable__little_joey_pokes_head_out_of__0_6863428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"This%2520curious%2520furry%2520baby%2520poked%2520its%2520head%2520out%2520of%2520mum%25E2%2580%2599s%2520pouch%2520at%2520the%2520Symbio%2520Wildlife%2520Park.%2520Video%2520credit%253A%2520Symbio%2520Wildlife%2520Park%2520via%2520Storyful",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/07/Adorable__little_joey_pokes_head_out_of_its_mom__542294_1800.mp4?Expires=1646564134&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9BvEEylUHmpALiioPEF4IkE9JH4",eventLabel:"Adorable%2C%20little%20joey%20pokes%20head%20out%20of%20its%20mom%27s%20pouch-393456588",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Ftrending%2Fadorable-joey-pokes-head-out-of-mom-s-pouch"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/trending/adorable-joey-pokes-head-out-of-mom-s-pouch">STORYFUL </a> </div> <ul id="social-share-393455937" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Adorable joey pokes head out of mom's pouch&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/Adorable__little_joey_pokes_head_out_of__0_6863428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Adorable joey pokes head out of mom's pouch&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/Adorable__little_joey_pokes_head_out_of__0_6863428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/adorable-joey-pokes-head-out-of-mom-s-pouch" data-title="Adorable joey pokes head out of mom's pouch" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/adorable-joey-pokes-head-out-of-mom-s-pouch" addthis:title="Adorable joey pokes head out of mom's pouch"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-393455937");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 05:56AM EST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-393455937"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 05:55AM EST<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-393455937" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo left"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-393455937-393456253"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/Adorable__little_joey_pokes_head_out_of__0_6863428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/Adorable__little_joey_pokes_head_out_of__0_6863428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-393455937-393456253" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/Adorable__little_joey_pokes_head_out_of__0_6863428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393455937" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW SOUTH WALES (STORYFUL)</strong> - This curious furry baby poked its head out of mum’s pouch at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Helensburgh, New South Wales, on March 6.</p><p>In this video, shared to the zoo’s Facebook page, the adorable baby wallaby (or joey) can be seen taking in his surroundings and grooming himself while his mum munches on some grass.</p><p>After a while the joey decides it’s had enough and retreats back to the comfort of his pouch.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsymbiozoo%2Fvideos%2F249556559152638%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">
