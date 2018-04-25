Bikers help women cross busy street in Phoenix

Posted: Apr 25 2018 09:30PM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 25 2018 09:39PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25 2018 09:43PM EDT

PHOENIX, Ariz. - A good deed was captured on camera when a couple of motorcyclists helped a woman cross a busy roadway.

Eduardo Pascencia posted a video on Facebook Sunday from his helmet camera.

He and other bikers spotted an older woman trying to cross the street.

At first, they speed past her, not realizing she was in the crosswalk.

Then Pascencia points to her, signaling the other riders he was going back to help.

They all turn around and block traffic at the intersection so the woman can walk through.

She waves at them in thanks before they drive away.

