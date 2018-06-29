Boy's lawn business picks up after neighbors call police on him

PHOTO: Lucille Holt PHOTO: Lucille Holt

- A little boy and his young family members who were mowing a woman's lawn were briefly interrupted when the police were called on them, but thanks to the call and a viral video, his business is now booming.

12-year-old Reginald Fields was mowing the lawn of Lucille Holt in Maple Heights, Ohio last weekend when the neighbors called the police because they say the kids mowed over the property line. Holt had just met the boy earlier in the day and after seeing the children with their lawn equipment, had asked them to mow her yard.

When the police arrived, Holt put up a live video on Facebook of the children continuing to work, raking and mowing, while police spoke to the neighbors and then to Holt. "This is ridiculous!" she wrote on Facebook.

Reggie's mother shared Holt's Facebook post with the caption, "This is what happens when your kids are doing positive things in maple. The police show up."

"They called the police to tell the police the kids was cutting their grass. Who does that?" Holt said in the live Facebook video.

Holt said the neighbors call police on her at least once a month, including once for her children throwing snowballs. Holt said in this case, the responding officer told her to have the city come out to do a property inspection to determine the property line.

After the video was posted and shared, Holt was able to track down the children, who range in age from 9 to 13-years-old. "I apologized to them again for the experience they had with the police on Saturday," Holt said.

In the meantime, as the video continued to make its way across the internet, Reggie, who works with his cousins, brothers and his sister on "Mr. Reggie Lawn Cutting Service," has been getting more business and more calls.

Holt has also set up a GoFundMe page for Reggie and his business because they desperately need a shed to store all the equipment that has been donated to them, including a brand new blower from a local landscaper.

"I'm so very proud of my son," Reggie's mother told FOX 13. "I think it is so amazing how everyone is so supportive from all over the country. I have received at least 2 calls from every state," she said. "Reggie is just so happy that he is getting so much support."