Brazilian surfs record 80-foot wave in Portugal

Posted: May 01 2018 05:58AM EDT

Video Posted: May 01 2018 05:55AM EDT

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) - A Brazilian surfer rode a monster wave off Portugal to set a world record.

The World Surf League says its judges determined that a wave 38-year-old Rodrigo Koxa surfed at Nazare, Portugal, on Nov. 8 reached a height of 80 feet (24.38 meters). The previous mark was by American Garrett McNamara in 2011 - 78 feet (23.77 meters). Koxa also set a Guinness World Record for the "Biggest Wave Surfed."

Koxa calls the award as "a dream come true." The league announced the record Saturday at its Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica, California. The group says it awards the surfer who "by any means available catches the biggest wave of the year."

Nazare is on Portugal's Atlantic coast between Lisbon and Porto.

