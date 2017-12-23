Bumper cars are the new trend in ice skating

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Dec 23 2017 10:44PM EST

Video Posted: Dec 23 2017 10:48PM EST

Updated: Dec 23 2017 11:06PM EST

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (FOX 13) - An ice rink in Rhode Island is telling people to put away their skates and buckle up for a ride in ice bumper cars.

The Providence Rink at the Alex and Ani City Center has transformed into a swirling, racing, bumping course of freezing cold action.

The round, single-driver, motorized bumper cars spin and slide across the ice and into one another.

Picture inner tubes on wheels, like the ones you’d find at the fair.

According to the rink’s website, Providence is the first city in New England and third in the country to host ice bumper cars.

Each ride costs $12 and lasts 20 minutes.

Bumper ice cars take the rink every day of the week but are cleared at various times to make way for traditional ice skating.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Bumper cars are the new trend in ice skating
  • All the ways you can track Santa on his journey
  • Dive trainer marries student in underwater ceremony
  • Take a virtual tour of Santa Claus' home
  • Soldier 'Santa Grinch' surprises his family
  • Video: Angry bull rams Alabama deputy's SUV
  • Fiona the Hippo celebrates first Christmas
  • 609,751 lights illuminate Oakdale Christmas Display
  • It's a girl! Lowry Park Zoo's baby pygmy hippo's gender revealed
  • Trump awards Purple Heart to wounded soldier during holiday visit at Walter Reed