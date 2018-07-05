Out of the water, Dallas dogs can't stop doggy paddling

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 05 2018 10:05AM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 05 2018 11:52AM EDT

Updated: Jul 05 2018 02:35PM EDT

DALLAS (FOX 13) - Two Texas dogs -- donned in bright-colored life jackets -- weren't ready to stop swimming.

Mackie and Cayman live in Dallas, and are adorable West Highland White Terriers. One was fitted in a lime green vest, while the other sported an orange one during a boating trip. 

Their owner posted video of them over the weekend, showing two people holding them high up in the air during the boat ride. The wind was seen flowing through their fur. They seemed excited and didn’t stop dog paddling while suspended in the air.

In the video, their supporters are heard saying, “Go! Go! Go!” and “Good job!”

The Instagram post was written from the pups' point of view saying, "After we went swimming, we declared ourselves #superdogs."

You can following Mackie and Cayman’s adventures on their Instagram account. 
 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Out of the water, Dallas dogs can't stop doggy paddling
  • 'I'm walking!' Four-year-old girl with cerebral palsy takes first steps
  • Rest of whiskey storage warehouse collapses in Kentucky
  • Japanese players leave locker room spotless after crushing World Cup loss
  • Police pull protester off Statue of Liberty
  • Video shows firework exploding in Lakeland man's hand
  • Four for July 4th: Houston couple welcomes quadruplets home from the hospital
  • Minnesota teen escapes uninjured after driving into large hole in washed-out road
  • Watch: Officer dances with girl in wheelchair at Houston party
  • Watch: Deer smash window of Mississippi barber shop