- It was a beautiful encounter in the garden of a home in Looming, Washington that looked like a scene right out of Bambi.

Darlene Wilbourne spotted a deer grooming and snuggling with a tiny bunny in her mother's yard last week.

She says the animals visit her mother's yard every day and and the bunny has been with a little herd of deer for months.

Wilbourn says it reminded her of Bambi and Thumper, the fictional characters from Disney's animated film, "Bambi."

Continue reading below