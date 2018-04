Nickelodeon’s game show ‘Double Dare’ is coming back after more than 20 years.

The show will return this summer, the network announced Wednesday.

‘Double Dare’ premiered in 1986 and ran until 1993. It featured two teams solving trivia and doing crazy, messy stunts to win prizes or risk getting slimed.

There’s no word yet on whether host Marc Summers will return for the reboot.