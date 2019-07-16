< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Enormous 'monster' snakes measured at Australian Reptile Park for 'World Snake Day' By Storyful
Posted Jul 16 2019 06:32AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 06:43AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 06:44AM EDT style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/australian%20park%20snake%20measuring_1563273660739.jpg_7525471_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418386688-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="australian park snake measuring_1563273660739.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/australian%20park%20snake%20measuring%202_1563273660438.jpg_7525470_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418386688-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="australian park snake measuring 2_1563273660438.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/australian%20park%20snake%20measuring%203_1563273657986.jpg_7525469_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418386688-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="australian park snake measuring 3_1563273657986.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/australian%20park%20snake%20measuring%204_1563273657879.jpg_7525468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418386688-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="australian park snake measuring 4_1563273657879.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418386688-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/australian%20park%20snake%20measuring_1563273660739.jpg_7525471_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Credit: Australian Reptile Park via Storyful" title="australian park snake measuring_1563273660739.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Credit: Australian Reptile Park via <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Storyful" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Storyful</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/australian%20park%20snake%20measuring%202_1563273660438.jpg_7525470_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="australian park snake measuring 2_1563273660438.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/australian%20park%20snake%20measuring%203_1563273657986.jpg_7525469_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="australian park snake measuring 3_1563273657986.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/australian%20park%20snake%20measuring%204_1563273657879.jpg_7525468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="australian park snake measuring 4_1563273657879.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script AUSTRALIA (STORYFUL) - In celebration of World Snake Day on Tuesday, July 16, the Australian Reptile Park pulled out their three largest snakes for a "battle of the snakes" weigh-in and measurement. A press release from the zoo said the event went smoothly, but it certainly shocked visitors at the park who were not expecting to see three giant snakes out and about in the open.

"All three snakes require all hands on deck and are extremely dangerous to handle, especially Monster who has bitten one of the reptile keepers in the past. More Trending Stories

Dog hilariously sets off motion detection camera in viral video

Sasha the German Shepherd is winning the hearts of the internet for an adorable video of her, well, just being a dog.

Joe Corsi posted the footage to the Facebook group 'German Shepherd Owners' on July 4.

Corsi said his security camera picked up motion happening around his home. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Dog_caught_on_motion_detection_camera_go_0_7525375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Dog_caught_on_motion_detection_camera_go_0_7525375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Dog_caught_on_motion_detection_camera_go_0_7525375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Dog_caught_on_motion_detection_camera_go_0_7525375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Dog_caught_on_motion_detection_camera_go_0_7525375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dog caught on motion detection camera goes viral" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog hilariously sets off motion detection camera in viral When the camera turned to find what was moving in the area, it got a close-up view of Sasha, staring curiously (and adorably) into the camera!

Man confronted by panhandler who rejected offer for work

A Manatee County man is taking a stand after offering a panhandler a job - and then being rejected.

FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon joined Ryan Bray, of Bray Remodeling, as he stood at the intersection of 75th Street W and Manatee Avenue W, holding a sign to warn drivers not to give panhandlers cash. When the camera turned to find what was moving in the area, it got a close-up view of Sasha, staring curiously (and adorably) into the camera!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/business-owner-warns-drivers-after-panhandler-rejects-his-offer-for-work" title="Man confronted by panhandler who rejected offer for work" data-articleId="418323335" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Panhandler_rejects_man_s_offer_for_work_0_7525191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Panhandler_rejects_man_s_offer_for_work_0_7525191_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Panhandler_rejects_man_s_offer_for_work_0_7525191_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Panhandler_rejects_man_s_offer_for_work_0_7525191_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/15/Panhandler_rejects_man_s_offer_for_work_0_7525191_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Manatee County man is taking a stand after offering a panhandler a job - and then being rejected." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man confronted by panhandler who rejected offer for work</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 09:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Manatee County man is taking a stand after offering a panhandler a job - and then being rejected.</p><p>FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon joined Ryan Bray, of Bray Remodeling, as he stood at the intersection of 75th Street W and Manatee Avenue W, holding a sign to warn drivers not to give panhandlers cash. During the interview, the transient man - identified by Bray as the one who rejected his offer for help - approached and confronted Bray, claiming he did nothing wrong.

Bray, who works for his family's remodeling business, said he has seen the same group of panhandlers at the intersection before and wanted to do more than hand out a temporary solution, so he offered one of the men a job: $15 an hour to do yard work, plus help to get off the streets.

Mother bear charges man who gets too close to cubs

A mother bear charged at a man after he got too close to her and her cubs in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

Paige Marple, who was at the park on Saturday, took video of the bear and her cubs as they emerged from the tall grass and headed toward the road where cars were parked. 

Then, for unknown reasons, the man approached the bears as they moved toward the road and the mother bear charged him. Luckily for him, she backed off as the man backed away. 