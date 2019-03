- An enormous spider caught a ride in a car that was stuck in traffic, and unfortunately, the driver never noticed.

Ben Toffoli was driving home from work in Adelaide, Australia, when he spotted the spider entering the back of the car nearby.

Video shot by Toffoli shows the large spider crawling into what appears to be the trunk of a Mazda CX-5, seemingly unbeknownst to the driver, who drove away.

“I bet they got a nasty surprise,” Toffoli speculated.