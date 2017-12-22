Fiona the Hippo celebrates first Christmas

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Dec 22 2017 08:22AM EST

Video Posted: Dec 22 2017 08:21AM EST

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX 13) - Cincinnati Zoo Celebrates Fiona the Hippo's First Christmas

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens celebrated Fiona the hippo’s first Christmas with a video posted on Thursday, December 21, showing her opening a gift. She can be seen tossing the box before finding some lettuce.

Previous videos have shown Fiona likes to play with boxes.

Fiona is approaching her first birthday, which is January 24. The hippo was born six weeks early at just 29 pounds, below the normal birthweight range of 55-120 pounds.

Fiona now tips the scales at 622 pounds, according to the zoo. Her care team also stopped giving her a bottle last week, transitioning her to an all solid food diet.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Fiona the Hippo celebrates first Christmas
  • Mom forgets elf on oven shelf and it doesn't go well
  • Grocery store employee stuns shoppers with performance of 'O Holy Night'
  • Teacher battles student in epic dance-off, tears up school's talent show stage
  • Video: Shoppers wrangle deer in Ohio Kohl's
  • Woman gives birth to baby frozen as embryo for 24 years
  • Woman with dementia meets Santa; moves him to tears
  • Little boy making grocery list will melt your heart
  • Donald Trump joins Disney's refreshed Hall of Presidents
  • All the ways you can track Santa on his journey