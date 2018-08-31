Game of chase: Oregon seal meets butterfly in zoo

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 31 2018 10:09AM EDT

Video Posted: Aug 31 2018 10:11AM EDT

Updated: Sep 03 2018 06:23AM EDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (FOX 13) - A seal at the Oregon Zoo became transfixed when a butterfly showed up at its exhibit.

Kaya is a young harbor seal living in the “Stellar Cove,” which replicates the Pacific Ocean. Micah Reese, a dive safety officer, stumbled into the adorable encounter between two creatures who probably never seen each other before.

The butterfly was seen fluttering around the tank, which is seen in video Reese captured. Kaya swims and follows the butterfly. At one point, she tries to use her fin to reach out to it.

It was possibly the cutest game of chase. By the end of the video, Kaya swims off screen.

  Game of chase: Oregon seal meets butterfly in zoo
