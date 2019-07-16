< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gators congregate in swampy area of Louisiana

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jul 16 2019 03:35PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 16 2019 03:09PM EDT

Updated Jul 16 2019 04:16PM EDT By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jul 16 2019 03:35PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 16 2019 03:09PM EDT

Updated Jul 16 2019 04:16PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-418472506").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-418472506").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-418472506" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418472506-418465235"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418472506-418465235" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/wvue_gatorscongregate_071619_1563304320061_7526283_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418472506" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BOUTTE, La. (FOX 13)</strong> - A swampy area in Louisiana is attracting dozens of alligators and even more onlookers. </p><p>Video shot earlier this month shows dozens of gators swimming close to a fence by the Davis Pond Diversion, a manmade canal, in St. Charles Parish where the alligators were catching fish. </p><p>“Any time you have water movement like that, what’s going to happen is all different types of fish, from the tiny, tiny little bait fish to larger fish are going to move to that moving water to feed," said Jeb Linscombe, who manages the Fur and Alligator Program in the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. “So, it’s going to attract alligators there to feed on those fish.”</p><p>The gators may not be there for much longer as the spillway is set to close this month, <a href="https://www.fox8live.com/2019/07/09/gators-swarm-swampy-area-st-charles-parish-partially-due-spillway-opening/">according to FOX 8. </a></p><p>“You’re going to see some when it’s closed," Linscome said. “but class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Trending" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"3764717" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Trending Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/colombian-man-busted-trying-to-smuggle-cocaine-under-his-wig" title="Colombian man busted trying to smuggle cocaine under his wig" data-articleId="418427608" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/Spain-cocaine-bust-wig_1563290000983_7526049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Spanish National Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Colombian man busted trying to smuggle cocaine under his wig</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 11:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Colombian man who looked nervous coming out of his flight in Barcelona, Spain caught the attention of security officials not for his actions, but for his very unusual looking wig.</p><p>In particular, officials noticed the height of his wig.</p><p>When officers approached the 65-year-old man, who had just arrived on a flight from Bogota, they asked him to remove his wig.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/alligator-captured-from-humboldt-park-lagoon" title="See ya later, alligator! Elusive reptile captured from Chicago lagoon" data-articleId="418414325" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Animal_Care___Control_shows_off_alligato_0_7526179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Animal_Care___Control_shows_off_alligato_0_7526179_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Animal_Care___Control_shows_off_alligato_0_7526179_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Animal_Care___Control_shows_off_alligato_0_7526179_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/Animal_Care___Control_shows_off_alligato_0_7526179_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 32's Dane Placko reports..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>See ya later, alligator! Elusive reptile captured from Chicago lagoon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:30AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The alligator had a good run as day after day the people hunting for him in a Chicago lagoon came up empty, but in the end he was no match for an expert the city shipped in from Florida.</p><p>The male gator, nicknamed 'Chance the Snapper,' was first spotted in the Humboldt Park lagoon about a week ago. After local enthusiasts tried and failed to trap the reptile, Frank Robb arrived from St. Augustine on Sunday. By early Tuesday, he had caught the 5 foot 3 inch animal using something that even cartoon alligators know to avoid: a fishing pole.</p><p>"I brought my fishing rod and it went down pretty fast," Robb said at a news conference at the park Tuesday morning. At about 1:30 a.m. - about 36 hours into the hunt - Robb said he "saw his eye shine and caught him on the fishing rod. One cast... and it was done."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/trending/dog-hilariously-sets-off-motion-detection-camera-in-viral-video" title="Dog hilariously sets off motion detection camera in viral video" data-articleId="418399760" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Dog_caught_on_motion_detection_camera_go_0_7525375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Dog_caught_on_motion_detection_camera_go_0_7525375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Dog_caught_on_motion_detection_camera_go_0_7525375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Dog_caught_on_motion_detection_camera_go_0_7525375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/Dog_caught_on_motion_detection_camera_go_0_7525375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dog caught on motion detection camera goes viral" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog hilariously sets off motion detection camera in viral video</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:28AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sasha the German Shepherd is winning the hearts of the internet for an adorable video of her, well, just being a dog.</p><p>Joe Corsi posted the footage to the Facebook group 'German Shepherd Owners' on July 4.</p><p>Corsi said his security camera picked up motion happening around his home. When the camera turned to find what was moving in the area, it got a close-up view of Sasha, staring curiously (and adorably) into the camera!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/convicted-tampa-cop-killer-files-appeal-citing-ineffective-counsel"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Convicted_Tampa_cop_killer_files_appeal_1_7527174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Convicted_Tampa_cop_killer_files_appeal_1_20190716221344"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Convicted Tampa cop killer files appeal, citing 'ineffective' counsel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/together-in-heaven-husband-and-wife-married-for-71-years-die-on-same-day-just-12-hours-apart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/loving%20couple%20THUMB_1563304724358.jpg_7526508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Wife Frances DeLaigle (L) and husband Herbert DeLaigle died on the same day on Friday after 71 years of marriage. (Photo Courtesy: DeLoach McKerley-Prescott)" title="loving couple THUMB_1563304724358.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘Together in Heaven': Husband and wife married for 71 years die on same day, just 12 hours apart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cpr-first-aid-training-could-become-part-of-the-job-for-florida-school-bus-drivers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_20190716212631"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CPR, first aid training could become part of the job for Florida school bus Featured Videos

Convicted Tampa cop killer files appeal, citing 'ineffective' counsel

'Together in Heaven': Husband and wife married for 71 years die on same day, just 12 hours apart

CPR, first aid training could become part of the job for Florida school bus drivers

Sarasota veterans find their place as brew masters id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/together-in-heaven-husband-and-wife-married-for-71-years-die-on-same-day-just-12-hours-apart" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/loving%20couple%20THUMB_1563304724358.jpg_7526508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/loving%20couple%20THUMB_1563304724358.jpg_7526508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/loving%20couple%20THUMB_1563304724358.jpg_7526508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/loving%20couple%20THUMB_1563304724358.jpg_7526508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/loving%20couple%20THUMB_1563304724358.jpg_7526508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wife&#x20;Frances&#x20;DeLaigle&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;husband&#x20;Herbert&#x20;DeLaigle&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;died&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;same&#x20;day&#x20;on&#x20;Friday&#x20;after&#x20;71&#x20;years&#x20;of&#x20;marriage&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;DeLoach&#x20;McKerley-Prescott&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘Together in Heaven': Husband and wife married for 71 years die on same day, just 12 hours apart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cpr-first-aid-training-could-become-part-of-the-job-for-florida-school-bus-drivers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Parents_push_for_changes_to_bus_safety_1_7527015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CPR, first aid training could become part of the job for Florida school bus drivers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/ymca-veggie-van-brings-fresh-produce-to-the-community" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/WR-YMCA_S%20VEGGIE%20VAN_WTVT41f3_146.mxf.00_00_40_19.Still001_1563308387044.jpg_7526554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/WR-YMCA_S%20VEGGIE%20VAN_WTVT41f3_146.mxf.00_00_40_19.Still001_1563308387044.jpg_7526554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/WR-YMCA_S%20VEGGIE%20VAN_WTVT41f3_146.mxf.00_00_40_19.Still001_1563308387044.jpg_7526554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/WR-YMCA_S%20VEGGIE%20VAN_WTVT41f3_146.mxf.00_00_40_19.Still001_1563308387044.jpg_7526554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/WR-YMCA_S%20VEGGIE%20VAN_WTVT41f3_146.mxf.00_00_40_19.Still001_1563308387044.jpg_7526554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>YMCA Veggie Van brings fresh produce to the community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/partnership-helps-at-risk-sarasota-veterans-find-their-place" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P-SALUTES%20VETS%202%20SUCCESS%20_WTVT41f1_146.mxf.00_00_33_01.Still004_1563308378787.jpg_7526548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P-SALUTES%20VETS%202%20SUCCESS%20_WTVT41f1_146.mxf.00_00_33_01.Still004_1563308378787.jpg_7526548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P-SALUTES%20VETS%202%20SUCCESS%20_WTVT41f1_146.mxf.00_00_33_01.Still004_1563308378787.jpg_7526548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P-SALUTES%20VETS%202%20SUCCESS%20_WTVT41f1_146.mxf.00_00_33_01.Still004_1563308378787.jpg_7526548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/P-SALUTES%20VETS%202%20SUCCESS%20_WTVT41f1_146.mxf.00_00_33_01.Still004_1563308378787.jpg_7526548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarasota veterans find their place as brew masters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-allegedly-kills-17-year-old-girl-and-posts-grisly-photos-of-her-body-online-police-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/BIANCA%20DEVINS%20IG%2016x9%20Getty_1563304010658.jpg_7526369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bianca&#x20;Devins&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;family&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;the&#x20;Instagram&#x20;app&#x20;displayed&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;screen&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;cell&#x20;phone&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;by&#x20;Williams-Devins&#x20;Family&#x20;and&#x20;Fabian&#x20;Sommer&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man allegedly kills 17-year-old girl and posts grisly photos of her body online, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 